Customer goes on racist anti-Asian rant at California tofu restaurant after finding out he can't use Apple Pay

A customer at a BCD Tofu House in Irvine, California, was caught on video going in a racist tirade against employees who told him the restaurant doesn't accept Apple Pay.

The person who recorded the video told Nextshark that the incident took place when two Caucasian men he claimed were “under the influence of something” came to eat at BCD.

“We are in America. This is not owned by CCP,” the customer says while snapping his fingers at the restaurant employee.

“Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” the customer condescendingly asks the employee.

“Just because I’m a white boy…” Johnny Chun, who recorded the video, remembered the customer saying. “I don’t understand Chinese.”

Watch the video below:



@mechunnom This is America #karen #racist #korean #bcd ♬ original sound - user2692795807931
SmartNews