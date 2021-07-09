WATCH: Woman gets called out after she accuses Black bystanders of being 'crack dealers'

A man was caught on camera last month angrily berating a woman after she accused two Black bystanders of being "crack dealers."

In a video originally posted by Nikki Chanel Harbor, the white man and woman can be seen arguing with one another at a gas station. Harbor can be heard laughing as their argument turns physical.

"F*ck you, get in the car," the man shouted at the white woman, who replied "get away from me."

The Black bystanders can be heard taunting her and encouraging her to get back into the car -- at which point the woman employs an ugly racist stereotype.

"He's a f*cking crack dealer!" she said, pointing at the Black man who was standing nearby.

"No he is not!" the white man shouted at her. "Why, because he's driving a f*cking Buick?!"

"No, because he just said [inaudible]," she replied.

The woman angrily walked away, at which point the man turned to the Black couple and apologized.

"If you ever see that b*tch in the road... She doesn't know a godd*mn thing, man" he remarked.

