California man arrested for hate crime after homophobic attack

A California man was arrested in connection to a hate crime this Sunday for an incident that took place in a Dollar Tree in the city of Mountain View, KRON4 reports.
Rafael Ponce, 59, who is reportedly homeless, allegedly called another man a homophobic slur and then punched the victim in the face. He then tried to flee from police but was later arrested without incident.
Ponce was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime, battery, and resisting arrest, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.