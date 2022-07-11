California man arrested for hate crime after homophobic attack

The documents are essential because James and her team are set to question former President Donald Trump along with Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump this week.

"Her office could file a lawsuit against Mr. Trump and the company in the weeks after the interviews, which would accuse them of fraudulently inflating the value of Trump properties to secure favorable loan terms and other financial benefits," the New York Times revealed in its report last week.

The company was previously hired by Trump to assess the value of three of the Trump Organization's properties: the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, NY; Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles in California; and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

James' investigation is examining whether Trump's company artificially inflated the value of properties to garner higher bank loans, and then deflated those assets to score possible tax breaks.

In 2019, reporter David Fahrenthold detailed many of the assets that the Trump Org. cited and how he exaggerated about them to score more cash. For example, Trump falsely added 10 stories to Trump Tower, 800 acres to his winery property and lied about 24 "ready-to-sell" lots to his California property. His other major asset is his "brand" value. In 2013, he calculated that it was worth $4 billion, which was double his net worth of the previous years.

Trump has been allowed to get off scot-free because the fraud was too ridiculous to believe, Fahrenthold reported at the time.