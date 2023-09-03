(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of revelers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud. Access to and from Black Rock City, the event's site, was closed "for the remainder of the event," organizers said in a statement on social media. "Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa. More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter ...
Rain and mud leave Burning Man revelers stranded in Nevada desert
September 2, 2023, 8:10 PM ET