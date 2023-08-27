Rally in Orlando calls harsh heat inside state-run prisons a ‘crisis’

Kim White and Marty Sheffield hold up signs at a rally demanding Florida state legislators do something about the lack of air conditioning inside state-run prisons. - Amanda Rabines/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
The growing movement demanding a state-wide solution to what prison reform activists are calling a heat crisis within Florida’s carceral system gained traction this year, with prison officials and lawmakers alike acknowledging the problem and taking steps to address it. But despite those efforts, little was accomplished. On Saturday, a group of about two dozen people rallied together in front of Orlando’s City Hall to demand that the situation be taken more seriously amid one of the hottest summers of Florida’s history. Connie Beroth Edson helped organize the rally and has made it her mission ...