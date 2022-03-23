Rand Paul says GOP senators 'respectful' of Judge Jackson: 'Nobody accused her of rape or assault'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued on Wednesday that Senate Republicans have treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with "respect" because "nobody accused her of rape or assault."

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Paul revealed that he was "very disappointed" in Jackson's answers about gender and abortion.

"I think everybody did treat her with respect though," Paul insisted. "Nobody accused her of rape or assault in high school or in college. So I think from that point of view, Republicans are much more respectful than Democrats have been in the past."

Paul's comments were in reference to Justice Bret Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings, which addressed allegations that he committed sexual assault while he was a teenager.

No similar claims have been made about Jackson. Republicans, however, have tried to smear Jackson by claiming she is soft on child pornographers.

Paul said that he was unlikely to vote to confirm Jackson because she has declined to give a specific definition of "what a woman is."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Rand Paul insists Republicans have treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with "respect" because "nobody accused her of rape or assault." pic.twitter.com/RsPDx3LSfq

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 23, 2022