Raphael Warnock warns that 'nobody is safe no matter where they are' after 190th mass shooting of 2023

United States Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) delivered an impassioned speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday after a mass shooting at Atlanta's Northside Hospital Medical left at least one person dead and four others wounded.

According to The New Republic, the attack was the 190th of its kind so far in 2023. The outlet noted that "for comparison, there have been 123 days in the year."

In his address, Warnock assailed his fellow lawmakers — without mentioning their party affiliations — for failing or refusing to fix the uniquely American epidemic of pervasive gun violence.

"There have been so many mass shootings, in fact, about one every day in this country this year, that tragically we act as if this is routine," Warnock said.

"We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal. It is not for us, right for us, to live in a nation where nobody is safe, no matter where they are. We're not safe in our schools. We're not safe in our workplaces. We're not safe at the grocery store. We're not safe at movie theaters. We're not safe at spas. We're not safe in our houses of worship. There is no sanctuary in the sanctuary.

We're not safe at concerts. We're not safe at banks. We're not safe at parades. We're not safe in our own yards and in our own homes," Warnock continued, adding that "today we can add medical facilities to that list, and still, we have done so very little in this building to respond and in the American political square at large."

Warnock also lamented "an unspoken assumption... that the unspoken assumption is that 'this can't happen to me. This won't happen to me. It won't happen to people that I love.' But with a mass shooting every day, the truth is, the chances are great. I shudder to say it, but the truth is, in a real sense, is only a matter of time that this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door."



