Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine mocked by fellow rappers Boosie BadAssz, Chief Keef after beatdown in South Florida gym

American rapper Tekashi 6 ix9ine cheers on the New York Mets during a game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Aug. 3, 2021, in Miami. - Eric Espada/Getty Images North America/TNS
Tekashi 6ix9ine was jumped and brutally beaten by a group of men inside the sauna of a South Florida gym, according to reports. The rainbow-haired rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was picked up by an ambulance and hospitalized following the violent attack. He suffered injuries to his ribs, jaw and his back, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ. Images of the badly beaten Tekashi show his swollen face, which is also covered with gashes and bruises. Some of those who have taken issue with Tekashi’s cooperation with law enforcement reveled in his violent beatdown. “Lmao SNITCHES GET ...