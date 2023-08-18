Rapper Young Capone dead at 35 weeks after he was reported missing
Hip-hop artist Young Capone, who was also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, performs at the Music Midtown festival on June 10, 2005, in Atlanta. - Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rapper Young Capone — who also went by Dopeboy Ra and RaRa — died at the age of 35, just weeks after it was reported he was missing. His publicist, Aleesha Carter, confirmed his passing this week on Instagram. She did not provide further details, leaving the rapper’s cause of death unclear. “This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,” She wrote. “Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first hip hop/rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!” Carter continued. “A frie...