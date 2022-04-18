Raskin says Jan. 6 public hearings will begin soon – and Trump was likely’ prepared to invoke martial law
Trump speaks at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. (Screenshot via YouTube.com)

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will begin public hearings in May with a focus on then-president Donald Trump’s attempt at a coup and possible decision to invoke martial law, says U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

“This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” said Raskin in an interview with Reuters, NPR, and The Guardian, Reuters reports.

“Trump was prepared to seize the presidency, and likely to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law,” Raskin adds.

“We’re going to tell the whole story of everything that happened. There was a violent insurrection and an attempted coup and we were saved by (then-Vice President) Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with that plan,” the Democrat from Maryland who headed the second Trump impeachment also said.

Watch:

Video