'Donald Trump absolutely knew' he was spreading the Big Lie: House committee member Raskin

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Dana Bash, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) didn't hesitate to state that he has no doubt that Donald Trump knew he was pushing lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Raskin, one of the key members of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, was coy in his conversation with the CNN host about what is to come in the next five televised hearings on the Trump White House's complicity in the riot that followed the "Stop the Steal" rally, but did make his case he believes they have the former president dead to rights.

"Let me ask you about the hearing coming tomorrow," host Bash prompted. "It's going to focus on misinformation and election fraud. Your committee says that trump, quote, 'purposely' spread false information. Can you prove that Donald Trump knew he lost while he was publicly saying that he won?"

"I think we can prove to any reasonable open-minded person that Donald Trump absolutely knew because he was surrounded by lawyers, including the attorney general of the United States, William Barr, telling him in no uncertain terms, in terms Donald Trump could understand, this is BS," he replied.

"He heard it from the White House counsel, he heard it from all of the lawyers who threatened to resign if he staged his mini-coup against the Department of Justice by installing someone that would go along with his fairytale about there having been electoral fraud and corruption," he added. "I think any reasonable person in America will tell you, he had to have known he was spreading a big lie. He continues to spread it to this very day, he continues to voice that propaganda to his followers."

