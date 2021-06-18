'Rats get bats': Boston cops under investigation for threatening posts in response to Capitol riot probe
Capitol Insurrectionists (Shutterstock)

On Friday, NBC10 reported that two Boston police officers are under investigation for behavior stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot, including a social media post that appeared to be threatening anyone who turns in people who participated in the event.

One officer in particular, Joseph Abasciano, was publicly identified on Twitter as the author of a series of posts about the insurrection. Another officer, Michael J. Geary, reportedly wrote "rats get bats" in response to a Facebook post from the FBI seeking information on Capitol rioters.

The officers declined to comment to NBC10.

Previous reporting indicates that a number of Capitol rioters were current or former military or law enforcement. Alan Hostetter, a former police chief from Southern California who spread far-right conspiracy theories through a nonprofit organization, was involved in storming the Capitol via his group, the American Phoenix Project. And Michael Hardin, a former officer from Kaysville, Utah who was named "Officer of the Year" in 2012, was arrested by the FBI after breaking into the Capitol.