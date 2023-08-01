Ray Epps' attorney smacks Joe Rogan for 'absurd' Jan. 6 claims

The lawyer for Ray Epps – who's suing Fox News for spreading conspiracy theories about him – called out podcaster Joe Rogan for promoting the same claims.

The comedian-turned-podcaster last week repeated his assertion that Epps was an undercover agent working for the FBI to incite Donald Trump supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to discredit the former president, and his attorney ripped Rogan for reviving claims that got Fox News and former broadcaster Tucker Carlson smacked with a defamation suit, reported The Daily Beast.

“Joe Rogan's recent comments show the staying power and consequences of Fox's and Tucker Carlson's lies about Ray Epps,” said attorney Michael Teter. “For years, Fox targeted Ray and spread falsehoods about him and Fox's viewers used the lies as a basis to harass and threaten Ray.”

Epps revealed in the lawsuit that the FBI notified him in May that he would be charged in connection with Jan. 6, which undercuts so-called "proof" offered by Carlson and Rogan that he was allegedly working with the feds, and the bureau has publicly stated he has never been a source or employee, and the House select committee found no evidence that he helped plan or instigate the riot.

“The absurdity of the conspiracy theory does not stand in the way of it being spread and weaponized to harm Ray," Teter said. "If Mr. Rogan is truly interested in focusing on who instigated the attack on the Capitol, he would find more truth in looking at the mirror than he does in focusing on a wedding venue owner from Arizona.”