‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah was sentenced to prison Friday. - Bravo/Bravo/TNS

Prosecutors wanted “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah to spend a decade in federal prison after leading a yearslong telemarketing scheme that scammed Americans nationwide, including many older individuals, officials said. Now U.S. Attorney Judge Sidney Stein, of the Southern District of New York, has issued her a slightly lesser sentence of six-and-a-half years in federal prison on Jan. 6, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims,” U.S. Att...