Trump has made Gavin Newsom 'more than happy' with latest recall comments: California GOP strategist

California Republican strategist Rob Stutzman on Monday said that it looked like Gov. Gavin Newsom would win this week's recall election -- and he said former President Donald Trump would deserve blame should Newsom stay in power.

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Stutzman argued that GOP frontrunner Larry Elder's Trump-like campaign was not the approach Republicans in the state needed to take to successfully oust Newsom.

"Candidates like Elder are running like it's a close Republican primary and are trying to appeal to a very small minority -- about 3.2 million voters out of 20 million some odd voters," he explained. "So it shows no inclination of wanting to broaden beyond a base and actually win a seat in a blue state like California. Elder is just trying to be the most popular Republican in a state where it doesn't really mean anything to be the most popular Republican."

Stutzman also said that Newsom must be happy to see Trump insert himself into the recall campaign, as he said that would motivate Democrats to get to the polls.

"Gavin Newsom is more than happy to amplify the fact Donald Trump inserted himself into this recall election on the very eve of it," he said. "It's what he needs to motivate Democrats to vote. That's been his problem all summer -- Democrats don't seem interested to vote for him."

