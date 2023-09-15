Recaptured killer Danelo Cavalcante being held at maximum-security prison that once housed Bill Cosby
Danelo Cavalcante, center, is escorted from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. - David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Authorities are taking no chances with convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who is now being held at Pennsylvania’s most advanced and expensive prison. Cavalcante woke up Thursday inside the State Correctional Institution Phoenix, a maximum-security facility in Montgomery County, which once also housed the likes of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. Cavalcante is currently being kept in what officials described as a “specialized observation unit,” Patch reported. Dubbed a “state-of-the-art facility” by Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections, SCI Phoenix is significantly more notorious than the fa...