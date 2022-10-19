Recent shooting deepens mystery around fake heiress who tricked her way into Mar-a-Lago

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the former partner of the mysterious fake Rothschild heiress who conned her way into Mar-a-Lago and had her picture taken with former President Donald Trump was shot in what appears to be an organized crime attack in a small town north of Montreal.

The fake heiress, Inna Yashchyshyn, is a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant who previously worked for an adoption agency specializing in transporting pregnant Russian women to the United States so their babies gain American citizenship.

"At the middle of it all is Valeriy Tarasenko, who first gained notoriety over his links to Inna Yashchyshyn," reported Justin Ling. "After news of the security breach made headlines around the world, Tarasenko turned against Yashchyshyn, his former business partner and alleged ex-lover, accusing her of being a 'con artist' and spy who worked for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yashchyshyn, in turn, accused Tarasenko of being the abusive, manipulative mastermind behind the bizarre plot."

"Now, Tarasenko seems to have fallen into a bewildering scandal of his own," said the report. "Last Friday, the Russian-born entrepreneur was shot in the parking lot of a luxury resort in the sleepy Quebec town of Estérel, an hour north of Montreal. He survived, but suffered significant injuries. Tarasenko’s lawyer says his client knows the man who was initially charged with the shooting, a notorious figure in Montreal’s underworld."

IN OTHER NEWS: E. Jean Carroll has a 'very dangerous case' against Trump: CNN legal analyst

According to the report, Tarasenko and his ex-wife Anna Kovalenko were funneling money from a variety of sources intended for philanthropic purposes in Haiti, Ukraine and elsewhere into other ventures, while registering mysterious shell entities including an alleged charity called United Hearts of Mercy, all while living a lavish lifestyle. Their resettlement in North America was financed by Kovalenko's stepparents, including retired Soviet Navy Captain Yury Manakhov, who already lived in Canada.

"On Oct. 6, a man in a black T-shirt emblazoned with a large white skull and the number 81 rang Yury Manakhov’s doorbell," said the report. "A video of the exchange, recorded by the Manakhovs’ home security system and obtained by La Press, captures the exchange. 'My name is Richard,' the man tells Manakhov, who was celebrating his 76th birthday that afternoon. 'I’d just like to speak to you for a minute — by the way, happy birthday. I want to talk to you about Anna.' Met with confusion, he adds: 'Anna, your stepdaughter.'" Per the report, "Richard" was Richard Goodridge, who has ties to several Montreal street gangs.

Tarasenko was shot just the next day.

You can read more here.