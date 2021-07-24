Megyn Kelly brutally flattened by MSNBC host for trying to 'crawl her way back into social relevance'
One-time Fox News personality Megyn Kelly received harsh criticism on Saturday from MSNBC anchor Tiffany Cross.
"Okay, so normally you guys know I use this time to address something or someone relevant who has warranted some sort of ire from the community. However, this week i'm taking a slightly different approach and addressing someone completely irrelevant. I'm speaking, of course, about Megyn Kelly, the 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance that only comes to women like her for being a provocateur, not for offering any type of intellectual input," Cross said. "Nevertheless, here we are. Why? Because the blackface connoisseur, who had to apologize for ridiculously asking why it was racist for white people to wear a blackface for halloween, is now going after someone less than half her age, but has twice her intelligence."
"23-year-old Naomi Osaka, who announced she would not participate in post-match interviews, conferences, during the French Open, and ultimately ended up leaving altogether, and withdrawing from Wimbledon, citing her own mental health," she explained. "Now, Kelly accused Osaka of not being genuine after the tennis star beautifully graced the covers of multiple magazines. Which were, of course, shot months prior, which Osaka explained in a since deleted tweet."
Osaka told Kelly to "do better."
"When Osaka blocked Kelly on Twitter, this woman said that Naomi just didn't like tough questions. Such insight from the land of the inconsequential. But also, 'girl bye!' First, shout out to all of you prioritizing your mental health, especially when dealing with someone who spews nonsense like this," she said, playing a clip of Kelly claiming Santa and Jesus were white.
Cross said, "it's no coincidence that Snow White and the seven dumb takes she's had recently overwhelmingly target black women." She cited Kelly's comments on Nikole Hannah-Jones, Meghan Markle, and Gwen Barry.
"Kelly is really just trying to crawl her way back into social relevance and into the hearts of Fox News viewers, all benefiting from the work we do. We're quite used to it, but when it comes to us, sister, stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for smoke that you don't want. you want to ask like a high school mean girl and you'll get treated that way," Cross said.
"Let the grown women speak. You're not invited to this table, you don't have the range," she added.
Watch:
.@TiffanyDCross has a message for Queen of The Karens, @MegynKelly. #CrossConnection https://t.co/BLy7sGBTwA— The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross (@The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross) 1627140858.0
Why the investigation into Trump’s alleged misdeeds may be in trouble
A spike in violent crime in the Atlanta area may jeopardize one of the strongest investigations into former President Donald Trump's alleged misdeeds, as the local district attorney struggles to both probe the former commander-in-chief and tackle an "historic" backlog in cases that grows by the day.
This article first appeared on Salon.
Fulton County DA Fani Willis has for months dedicated significant resources to investigating Trump for his pressure campaign on Georgia officials to overturn the state's 2020 election results. She is reportedly focusing her attention in particular on Trump's interactions with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who at one point was asked to "find" enough votes to overturn the former president's loss in the state.
But just as that investigation heated up, a backlog of more workaday cases under Willis' jurisdiction has grown to more than 12,000, according to a report from Insider, citing public comments and interviews with former associates of Willis. Much of this backlog stems from rising violent crime and state-mandated court closures due to COVID-19.
Though some resources are incoming in the form of relief money, that cash comes with stringent restrictions — leaving the future of her investigation into the former president in limbo.
"The problem she has is that she's in an elected position and the residents are getting tired of the crime," Michael Moore, a U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia during Obama's presidency, told Insider. "So are you going to dump all your resources into this [Trump] case that may turn into nothing? Or are you going to do your job and represent the people who have voted you in?"
Earlier this month Willis asked the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for more than $7 million in new funding for her office, which could be used to hire additional staff and lessen the backlog in cases. Local reports suggest the board and its chairman, Rob Pitts, are willing to consider the additional funding.
It certainly doesn't help matters that the investigation into Trump is a completely unprecedented case for a county district attorney, an office that has significantly fewer resources than prosecutors at the state or federal level.
"The DA's office has never handled anything like this before in its history," Clint Rucker, a former Fulton County assistant district attorney, told Insider. "You're talking about investigating a former president of the United States for some kind of impropriety as it relates to election fraud. Nothing like that has ever come through the DA's office before."
Though she faces a difficult task, a number of Willis' current and former associates all say she is doing a commendable job with the case, and that they trust her to carry the investigation to its conclusion — whatever that may be.
"If anybody's qualified to take on an investigation of this magnitude, it's Fani," said Peter Odom, a former prosecutor who previously worked with Willis.
Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily accuses Mitch McConnell of 'dirty politics' after Trump pal accused of death threats
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Saturday morning after a former McConnell campaign manager promoted a report that might derail the political aspirations of one of Donald Trump's friends.
On Friday morning, former McConnell aide Josh Holmes linked to a story that reported that former NFL star Hershel Walker -- who Trump wants to run for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats -- has been accused of threatening his former wife's life and that he might be unstable.
As Holmes tweeted, "This is about as comprehensive a takedown as I've ever read. My lord."
That set off Taylor Greene who only amplified the story by linking to Holmes' tweet as she lashed out at Holmes' former boss.
"This is @LeaderMcConnell 's organized opposition research leak to dirty up @HerschelWalker and shared by Josh Holmes - McConnell's former Chief of Staff and campaign manager," she wrote. " This is how dirty politics work. McConnell doesn't want Herschel bc he'll be a champion for the people."
You can see the tweets below:
This is about as comprehensive a takedown as I’ve ever read. My lord. https://t.co/xwNy2avzU5— Josh Holmes (@Josh Holmes) 1627062095.0
This is @LeaderMcConnell’s organized opposition research leak to dirty up @HerschelWalker and shared by Josh Holmes… https://t.co/6o9tVgiQw7— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1627136922.0
