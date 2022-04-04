Red Cross says its team is being held close to Mariupol in Ukraine

Trump is suing Clinton along with about 50 other people in a typo-laden lawsuit saying that there was a conspiracy attempting to link him to Russia ahead of the 2016 election. Ironically, Trump's case has already proved that former Secretary Clinton wasn't the driving force behind the alleged conspiracy.

Trump is seeking $24 million in damages, though given that he won the presidency, it's unclear how he was wronged. According to Trump, he spent $24 million "in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses."

Trump, however, admits that they don't really know if there is any impropriety, they just assume that there is.

"The Plaintiff is also unaware if the Judge has [a] current relationship with either the Defendant, HILLARY CLINTON, or her husband, and how far back the relationship has existed," said the documents.

Given the 2016 election happened after Judge Middlebrooks was put on the bench, it's unclear whether meeting Hillary Clinton's husband 25 years ago would qualify as a reason to be dismissed.

"Trump's primer on the law included Roy Cohn's three rules of litigation: Never settle, never surrender; counterattack immediately; no matter the outcome, always claim victory. Over the course of his litigious life, Trump was better at adhering to the latter two rules than the first, because the social reality of legal facts often dictates settling," wrote Gregg Barak, emeritus professor of criminology and criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University.

Read the filing here.



