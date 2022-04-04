Red Cross says its team is being held close to Mariupol in Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) -A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was stopped during an attempt to reach Mariupol, Ukraine, to evacuate civilians and is now being held nearby in Manhush, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The team was being "held in the town of Manhush, 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Mariupol," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Red Cross team was being held by "the occupation authorities". Straziuso declined to give details of who was holding the team, saying only that they had been d...
Former FBI official issues dire warning: Jan. 6 sympathizers are embedded in the intelligence community
April 04, 2022
On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi detailed the danger of January 6 sympathizers lurking within the intelligence community — an issue he wrote on over the weekend.
"We are now learning that members of the intelligence community have these classified chatrooms, in particular, one ... that is the intelligence community classified equivalent of Twitter," said Figliuzzi. "Where they've reportedly been exchanging support for the Jan. 6 insurrection, they've engaged in racist, even violent speech, misogynistic speech, anti-Islam speech. And according to a quote that [reporter] Jeff Stein got from an administrator of these groups, he says he calls it a 'dumpster fire of hate and other violence-related speech."
"So in my piece, what I'm offering here is three things," said Figliuzzi. "First, knock it off. The intelligence community sponsors these chatrooms. They give them a classified environment. Yes, intelligence analysts need a secure place to exchange ideas, collaborate professionally on intelligence, but not to exchange racism and radicalization and even recipes. It's time for them to modify and disciplining employees who are engaged in support of violence and hate talk. If it can't happen at the employee breakroom, it shouldn't be happening in the employee chatroom."
"Like Secretary of Defense Austin has done, start making your social media postings part of your security review," added Figliuzzi. "Not only hiring but continued maintenance of security clearance. It's already happening at DOD but not at the intelligence community."
Trump files new court documents demanding his judge be removed because he was appointed by Bill Clinton
April 04, 2022
In court documents filed in the Southern District of Florida, former President Donald Trump demanded that Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks be disqualified from his case because he was appointed to the bench 25 years ago by former President Bill Clinton.
"Hillary Clinton acted as First Lady of the United States, during the time of the Judge's nomination," the court document explained.
Trump is suing Clinton along with about 50 other people in a typo-laden lawsuit saying that there was a conspiracy attempting to link him to Russia ahead of the 2016 election. Ironically, Trump's case has already proved that former Secretary Clinton wasn't the driving force behind the alleged conspiracy.
Trump is seeking $24 million in damages, though given that he won the presidency, it's unclear how he was wronged. According to Trump, he spent $24 million "in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses."
Trump, however, admits that they don't really know if there is any impropriety, they just assume that there is.
"The Plaintiff is also unaware if the Judge has [a] current relationship with either the Defendant, HILLARY CLINTON, or her husband, and how far back the relationship has existed," said the documents.
Given the 2016 election happened after Judge Middlebrooks was put on the bench, it's unclear whether meeting Hillary Clinton's husband 25 years ago would qualify as a reason to be dismissed.
"Trump's primer on the law included Roy Cohn's three rules of litigation: Never settle, never surrender; counterattack immediately; no matter the outcome, always claim victory. Over the course of his litigious life, Trump was better at adhering to the latter two rules than the first, because the social reality of legal facts often dictates settling," wrote Gregg Barak, emeritus professor of criminology and criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University.
House Rules Committee formally recommends holding Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress
April 04, 2022
Two former aides to then-President Donald Trump are one step closer to being charged with contempt of Congress.
The House Rules Committee on Monday formally recommended that the full House vote on contempt of Congress charges for former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Assistant to the President Peter Navarro. Scavino and Navarro have been accused of ignoring a congressional subpoena to appear for the House Jan. 6 committee.
Members of the Jan. 6 Committee voted last month to hold both men in contempt of Congress.
The full House is expected to take up the recommendation on Wednesday, according to Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram.
The Department of Justice last year charged former Trump adviser Steve Bannon with contempt after he refused to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.
