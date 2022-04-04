Red Cross says its team is being held close to Mariupol in Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) -A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was stopped during an attempt to reach Mariupol, Ukraine, to evacuate civilians and is now being held nearby in Manhush, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The team was being "held in the town of Manhush, 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Mariupol," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Red Cross team was being held by "the occupation authorities". Straziuso declined to give details of who was holding the team, saying only that they had been d...