'It defies explanation': Former Republican lawmaker slams GOP's lies about Capitol riots

A former Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin on Thursday slammed his party for lying about the nature of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Former Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI) told CNN's John Berman that he was shocked watching so many Republicans downplay the events of January 6th, with some even questioning whether the violent rioters who were draped in Trump gear were actually Trump supporters.

"It defies explanation, John," he said. "I'm not sure how they can say it. You have to deny what you actually see and what we just saw, and you must deny the truth, and this is part of the problem."

Ribble said that ousted GOP leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was exactly right to not back down in the face of party pressure to move on from the MAGA riots and to keep pushing for the party to escape Trump's thrall.

"I thought her floor speech was powerful, which was that we must build a future that's built on telling the American people the truth," he said. "And this coalition that we're getting to form here is to try to push the party back to truthfulness and back to common sense."

Watch the video below.





