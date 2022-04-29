Remnants of Arellano Felix Cartel responsible for Tijuana journalist killings, Mexico says

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
TIJUANA, Mexico — Mexico's undersecretary of security said Thursday that the same criminal cell, comprised of remnants of the Arellano-Felix Cartel, is responsible for the murders of Tijuana journalists Margarito Martinez Esquivel and Lourdes Maldonado. Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, the Undersecretary of Security, made the comments during a Power Point presentation at the president's daily morning news conference. "There is a link between the homicide of Lourdes Maldonado and that of Margarito Martinez with the same criminal group. It is a remnant of the Arellano Felix group, led by a man nicknamed C...