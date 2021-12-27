‘Renting to foreigners is prohibited’: Honduran woman struggles to survive in southern Mexico
Jyohana checks her phone at her Tapachula apartment on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. - Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

TAPACHULA, Mexico — Jyohana was not allowed to speak in the apartment building where she lived in Tapachula. If she did, she would have probably lost her home. That’s because the building where the 32-year-old Honduran woman has rented in the southern Mexican city for much of this year does not allow foreigners. It’s written into the rules and regulations. Finding housing in the small city with only three migrant shelters would be difficult enough for the thousands of asylum-seekers trapped there by Mexican immigration enforcement even without the rampant xenophobia in the region. The anti-mig...