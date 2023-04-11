Rep. Dingell says she won't run for US Senate in Michigan
Debbie Dingell, D- Mich., in a November 2021 file photo. - Allison Shelley/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday she won't run for U.S. Senate for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Dingell made the announcement during a State of the District address at the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce, she told The Detroit News. "I’ve been touched by the number of people who have asked me to consider running for Senate," Dingell said. "But I’m someone who likes being in the community and engaged and digging in, and I can’t do that if I’m running for the Senate and trying to raise $150 million." Dingell of Ann Arbor ...