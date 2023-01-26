Rep. George Santos claims financial firm made millions, but it is located in a Florida mailbox store
George Santos, R- N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida. It’s located in a strip mall next to a Dollar Tree discount store and a Chinese takeout joint. Santos originally claimed on campaign finance disclosure forms that he loaned his own campaign $700,000, using money he says was paid by Devolder. Now...