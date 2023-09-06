Rep. George Santos could be mulling guilty plea in federal fraud case
U.S. Congressman George Santos leaves the U.S. Eastern District New York court Wednesday May, 10, 2023, in Slip, New York. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

A new federal court filing in the criminal case against lying Rep. George Santos suggests that the first-term Republican may be in plea negotiations — though Santos denied he’s considering a deal. In a motion filed Tuesday asking to push back Santos’ Thursday court appearance, federal prosecutors wrote that the government and Santos “are engaged in discussions regarding possible paths forward in this matter.” A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace declined to comment Tuesday, and Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, did not immediately return requests for comment. On Thursday, Santos tex...