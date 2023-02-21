Rep. George Santos names mysterious new campaign treasurer who nobody seems to know
George Santos, R- N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. George Santos’ campaign filed paperwork Tuesday listing a new campaign treasurer but provided scant detail about the mysterious man apparently tapped to track the truth-challenged New York congressman’s coffers. A statement of organization for Santos’ campaign listed Andrew Olson as the new treasurer. But it gave no phone number for Olson, and provided the same address for him — 9002 Queens Blvd. in Queens — that Santos has listed as his own address in prior filings. There did not appear to be evidence that anyone named Andrew Olson had ever served as treasurer for a federal election camp...