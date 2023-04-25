Rep. George Santos resists GOP debt ceiling push as fellow Republicans get in line

George Santos, R- N.Y., in a February 2023 file photo. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Rep. George Santos on Tuesday remained on the fence about the Republican proposal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for punishing spending cuts and conservative policy changes. The controversial Long Island lawmaker has denounced the measure pushed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He is officially undecided ahead of a planned vote on Wednesday, a source close to Santos said. McCarthy can likely onlyafford to lose four votes in the closely divided chamber, raising the stakes for him to win over Santos and other holdouts with various beefs about the bill. Santos said last week that he is “so...