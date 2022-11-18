Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announces bid for Democratic House leader
Susan Walsh/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., officially announced his bid on Friday to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader in the House of Representatives. Just a day after Pelosi stepped down, the Brooklyn lawmaker asked fellow Democrats to support his historic bid to become the first Black leader of either party in either chamber of Congress. “I write to humbly ask you for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,” Jeffries wrote in the “Dear Colleague” missive. So far, Jeffries is unopposed in the planned Nov. 30 leadership vote. He...