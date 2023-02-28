'Pathetic': Jamie Raskin unloads on GOP 'no ideas' anti-inflation bill at House hearing

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) went for Republicans big time at a House Rules Committee hearing Monday, blasting their strategy to fight inflation as "pathetic," and accusing them of "incomprehensible acronyms."

"So after two years of rooting for economic failure and blaming President Biden for global inflation and global disruption of the supply chains, Republican finally have a chance to take center stage now with their proposed solution to the problem of inflation," Raskin began at the hearing on the proposed HR 347.

"The world has been waiting with bated breath for their answer to it," he added sarcastically. "The long wait is over," he added.

He noted that the bill — known as the "Rein In Act," which stands for Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation — would simply mandate additional reporting requirements linked to certain executive orders. "You heard that right: A reporting requirement related to executive orders," Raskin noted dryly.

In fact the bill would require the the White House to "provide an inflation estimate" of every executive order "with a significant effect on the gross budget." The "hope" is that President Biden would "think twice" about his executive orders and any possible links to inflation they might have, testified Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

Raskin snapped back: "Whether you think this is the most brilliant legislation since Social Security, or the dumbest idea since the last trillion-dollar giveaway in taxes, you must concede that it will have little or zero effect on the global inflation rate or the domestic inflation rate."

He added: "We know executive orders have nothing to do with inflation," Raskin noted, adding the proposed legislation is "devoid of any serious legislative meaning where potential economic consequence ... it's pathetically weak,."

So the lawmaker snidely offered his own translation of HR 347's acronym: The "Running on Empty Initiative based on no ideas — None — Act."