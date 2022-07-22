Rep. Lee Zeldin back on campaign trail for NY governor after attack suspect released
In this photo from May 20, 2021, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R- N.Y., speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC. Zeldin was attacked Thursday during a upstate New York campaign event. - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin hit the campaign trail Friday, hours after an upstate man accused of attacking the Republican gubernatorial candidate was released without bail. The congressman is continuing his “Unite to Fire Hochul” bus tour, making over a dozen stops over the course of four days, and he plans to address the frightening incident following a stump speech in Onondaga County, his campaign said Friday morning. The candidate decided not to alter his busy schedule despite Thursday’s harrowing incident. The Long Island lawmaker was on stage speaking to supporters outside of a VF...