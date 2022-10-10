Rep. Lee Zeldin, daughters recount horror of drive-by shooting outside Long Island home
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s teen daughters recalled the heart-stopping fear they felt dialing 911 and racing to an upstairs bathroom as gunshots rang out near their Long Island home. Twins Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, both 16, recounted the harrowing incident Monday as they joined their father marching in Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade. “We heard screaming. We definitely knew that it was gunshots,” Arianna said. “When I saw a person on our lawn I didn’t know if he was the shooter or if he was the one getting targeted. “So I quickly just grabbed the landline and I c...