Rep. Liz Cheney named vice chair of Jan. 6 committee
Liz Cheney, R- Wyo., talks to reporters after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday was named vice chair of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, prompting fresh calls for her ouster from the Republican caucus. Cheney, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, will assist chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on the Democratic-led panel, which has signaled it will aggressively probe the roles played by Trump and his allies in inciting the attack. “Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts reg...