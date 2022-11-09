Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney defeated in likely Republican sweep of New York races that pushes GOP to brink of House majority

Sean Patrick Maloney, D- N.Y., speaks during a rally at Nyack Veteran's Memorial Park on Oct. 29, 2022, in Nyack, New York. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Republicans have officially flipped two of New York’s Democratic-held congressional districts — and appeared on the brink of netting another two Wednesday, putting the GOP within striking distance of reclaiming a majority in the House of Representatives. The GOP’s most high-profile pickup came in the state’s 17th Congressional District, where Republican challenger Mike Lawler defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. Maloney, the leader of his party’s campaign arm in the House, was expected to concede the race for the Hudson Valley district in a news conference Wednes...