Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney defeated in likely Republican sweep of New York races that pushes GOP to brink of House majority

The Russellville home was in disarray, and deputies found the television had been destroyed, laptop computers were crushed and ripped apart, kitchen items were scattered, and furniture, clothing from the children's bedroom were thrown around the inside and a second child was hiding in a closet.

The victim told investigators she had told her mother that the 39-year-old Andrighetti had a secret social media account and she suspected he was having an affair, and her father beat her when he found out.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Election Day 2022 is looking like a growing disaster for Trump': columnist

The girl said her father punched her, struck her with a shower curtain rod and a piece of wood, shoved her to the floor, slapped her and threw beer bottles and other items at her.

Her father told her to clean up the mess, but she ran out the kitchen door when she went to get trash bags.

Andrighetti was charged with first-degree domestic violence, assault, child abuse and first-degree domestic violence.