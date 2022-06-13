Report alleges widespread abuse in western German diocese

The number of priests accused of abuse - as well as the number of their victims - in the Münster diocese of western Germany is significantly higher than previously thought, according to a study released on Monday.

The research by a five-member team at the University of Münster, which took more than two years, showed that there were nearly 200 clergy members involved and 610 underage victims of sexual abuse from 1945 to 2020.

This represents 4.17% of priests in the diocese.

Given that the number of unreported cases is probably considerably higher, the researchers estimate that there have been 5,000 to 6,000 victims.

The church system itself had played its part in the crimes, according to the report's author, historian Thomas Großbölting.

"The love of God and the love of your neighbour was perverted," said Großbölting at the presentation of the study on Monday.

Young victims of abuse between the ages of 10 and 14, often altar boys, could not stand up to the system, he said. They were not believed. Many were traumatized and only spoke out after many years.

Großbölting contradicted the description of the deceased bishop Reinhard Lettmann, who had referred only to individual cases. Abuse had taken place in all parts of the diocese and many had known about it, said Großbölting. He spoke of a cover-up.

The researchers said they could prove decades of failure of leadership in the diocese and obstruction of justice in some cases.

Three deceased bishops, Joseph Höffner, Heinrich Tenhumberg and Lettmann were at the centre of the findings. Time and again, priests who had committed crimes were only transferred - and became offenders again, the report said.

The researchers also accused the current bishop, Felix Genn, of not having taken a hard enough line with perpetrators in recent years when they had expressed remorse.

Genn has said he will make a statement at a press conference on Friday.

In recent years, reports from other areas of Germany have alleged failings by the Church in stopping sexual abuse by clergy.

One such report concerning the Munich archdiocese led Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI earlier this year to ask victims of sexual abuse for forgiveness. He rejected allegations that he was involved in any cover-up.

The research team speaks during the press conference to present the results of a study released on Monday showing that the number of priests accused of abuse - as well as the number of their victims - in the Muenster diocese of western Germany is significantly higher than previously thought. Guido Kirchner/dpa