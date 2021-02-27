Reporters Without Borders wants clarification after Khashoggi report

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the first working session of the G20 summit. Bin Salman approved a 2018 operation that resulted in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report says, disputing Saudi claims that the killing was a rogue action. - Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

After the publication of a US report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the organization Reporters Without Borders hopes for the concrete prosecution of those responsible.

"The report underlines the importance of an independent and constitutional investigation into this inconceivably brutal murder. Those responsible must be punished," executive director Christian Mihr said in Berlin on Saturday, according to a statement.

"Now independent courts must ensure justice and clarify what exactly [Saudi] Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for."

Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a special commando from Riyadh.

There is still no trace of his body.

Khashoggi lived in the United States and wrote columns for the Washington Post that often included criticism of the Saudi monarchy.

On Friday, a declassified US intelligence report said that Mohammed had authorized the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia rejects the report as false.

"We must also not forget that the crown prince and other high-ranking representatives of the royal house are responsible for the systematic and widespread persecution of journalists," said Mihr, who added that at least 33 media professionals are currently imprisoned there.