Republican candidate for Missouri governor vows to burn books after viral flamethrower video
US-NEWS-MOGOV-EIGEL-MCT. - Courtesy Missouri Senate/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Republican candidate for Missouri governor on Monday vowed to burn books if elected after he was criticized for a video showing him burning cardboard boxes with a flamethrower. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows state Sen. Bill Eigel, a Weldon Spring Republican who is running for governor in 2024, and state Sen. Nick Schroer, a St. Charles Republican, using flamethrowers to torch a stack of boxes at a fundraising event in Defiance in St. Charles County on Friday. “In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going ...