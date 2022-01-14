Republican 'carpetbagger' candidates for US Senate take heat from primary competitors

Mehmet Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit- Day 2 at Sheraton New York in New York City. - Riccardo Savi/Getty Images North America/TNS
Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate derided as "carpetbaggers" made it easy for their primary competitors in a forum Wednesday evening. They didn't show up. And the competitors made sure the crowd in Lawrence County, on the state's border with Ohio, heard about it. Jeff Bartos of Lower Merion opened with a knock on candidates known for swanky addresses in other states — Mehmet Oz of New Jersey, Carla Sands of California, and David McCormick of Connecticut — joking that "being a lifelong Pennsylvanian is a distinguishing characteristic in this campaign." Kathy Barnette, a conservative com...