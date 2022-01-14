Republican 'carpetbagger' candidates for US Senate take heat from primary competitors

Doocy was referring to President Joe Biden's widely praised speech in support of voting rights earlier this week, referencing civil rights icons and their infamous white supremacist and segregationist opponents.

"Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?" Biden asked, to the anger of many conservatives. "Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy."

Psaki as usual was prepared to respond – suggesting Doocy was not "speaking on the level."

"I think everybody listening to that speech, who's speaking on the level, as my mother would say, would note that he was not comparing them as humans. He was comparing the choice to those figures in history and where they're going to position themselves, if they as it – as they determine whether they're going to support the fundamental right to vote or not."

Watch:

Fox News' Peter Doocy admits there are "Republicans that don't agree with voting rights."pic.twitter.com/Bmhr5zZvuh

— David Badash (@davidbadash) January 14, 2022