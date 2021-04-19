Republican repeatedly crossed center line before DUI arrest: North Dakota Highway Patrol

New details are emerging on the arrest of a Republican legislative leader in North Dakota.
"The Highway Patrol trooper who arrested North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser for drunken driving last week observed Louser's vehicle cross the center line "several times" on Expressway between Mandan and Bismarck before pulling him over, the agency said Monday," The Bismark Tribune reported Monday. "The trooper also smelled alcohol on Louser after stopping him shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the summary the patrol provided the Tribune."
There are conflicting details in the case.
"The trooper determined Louser was under the influence of alcohol and took him to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. A sergeant there on Saturday said Louser was not taken to the jail, so no booking photo was taken. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas on Monday said Louser was taken to the jail for testing," the newspaper explained. "It wasn't clear where Louser was coming from the morning he was arrested or who might have been with him."