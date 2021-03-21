Republican congressman forced to admit Biden never 'opened the borders'

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has been one of several Republican officials claiming that President Joe Biden "opened the borders" of the United States to all migrants and asylum seekers coming to the country.

But when he tried to say that with CNN host Pamela Brown, he was quickly fact-checked with a hint of sarcasm.

"What is the Biden plan to secure the border?" Comer asked. "Whether intentional or not, he has opened up the border and--"

"He has not opened it up, but go ahead," Brown interjected.

"He has not opened it up, but people feel like they can cross the border illegally now without the same consequences they would have faced when Trump was president," Comer said.

He's correct, the U.S. no longer kidnaps children from their parents and puts them in cages.

Comer then tried to claim that under Biden a flood of migrants have crossed into the United States because they think the borders are open, which is also untrue. As Brown explained, border crossings are cyclical and the crossings now are just as similar as the spike that happened in 2018 when Donald Trump was still president.

In an MSNBC report about migrants crossing into the U.S. a reporter asked them if they were coming because they knew the new president would let them in. Most of them didn't even know that the United States had an election and had a different president. That has been consistent with what migrants over the past decade, with those crossing regardless of the political situation in the United States.

See the video below:



