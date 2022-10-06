Republican nominee for Missouri auditor wants to investigate schools, ‘Critical Race Theory’

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden's lawyer, says investigators are leaking information about the case.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” Clark said in a written statement to The Post. "Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”

Biden's second son Hunter was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where his father lives and the presidential transition operation is based. His brother Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general, died of cancer in 2015.

The investigation was disclosed just five days before the Electoral College is expected to formally select Joe Biden as the next president, following the November 3 election in which he defeated President Donald Trump.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources familiar with the inquiry, reported in 2020 that the probe was opened in late 2018 and has included inquiries into "potential criminal violations" of tax laws.

From 2014 to 2019, while his father was vice president, Hunter Biden, a lawyer and lobbyist, served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden, when he was president Barack Obama's deputy, of seeking the removal of Ukraine's top prosecutor to protect Burisma -- and his son -- from a corruption investigation.

Biden has acknowledged publicly that he did indeed push for the dismissal of the prosecutor but the European Union and IMF had also sought his removal -- not because of a Burisma probe but because he was seen as not being aggressive enough in pursuing corruption.

Since 2019 Trump and his Republican allies have assailed Hunter for his dealings with Ukraine and China, and there were unconfirmed reports that a Hunter Biden laptop was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and contained incriminating data. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly seized the laptop in December 2019.





With additional reporting by AFP