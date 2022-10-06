Republican nominee for Missouri auditor wants to investigate schools, ‘Critical Race Theory’
Missouri state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won the GOP primary for state auditor. - MISSOURI STATE TREASURER/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Scott Fitzpatrick has vowed to audit Missouri school districts if elected as the state’s next auditor. Previous auditors have audited schools to ensure against the waste of taxpayer money, but Fitzpatrick promises to go a step further if he prevails over Democrat Alan Green in the Nov. 8 election. Fitzpatrick, currently the state’s treasurer, has pledged to use his power as auditor to audit school curriculum and has touted a plan to eradicate certain subject material from school districts. “I’ll ensure schools are following the law and keeping politically divisive...