GOP lawmaker accused of giving alcohol to underage girl – and using position to influence investigation

Bannon agreed, saying that "4,000 shock troops" should be lined up now so they can "hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before."

On Friday, MSNBC host Ari Melber played clips from the conversation between Bannon and Gaetz before asking former House and Senate special counsel John Flannery, "How do you distinguish between brazen, pathetic political theater, which is not new in America, and what looks like open and public plotting to mainline authoritarianism?"

"I think it doesn't just look like open plotting," Flannery responded. "It is open plotting."

Gaetz, who's under federal investigation for allegedly sex-trafficking a minor, specifically called for targeting the FBI and the Department of Justice.

"You know, send me over to the Judiciary Committee and their sphincters will tighten because they have been doing a lot of corrupt things over there," Gaetz told Bannon.

"Using his own words, the sphincter muscles that are tight are his and Bannon's," said Flannery, also a former federal prosecutor. "He wants to take over what? The judiciary and the FBI. Why? For self defense. Both of these guys are counting on taking over the government so they won't have to answer for the things they're saying right now, that they've done already, and we expect they'll do again."

He then called on Garland — and the FBI — to take action.

"If I was the attorney general, there'd be a grand jury looking into that conversation and everything before it," Flannery said. "You have to ask yourself, why isn't the FBI visiting each of these men and saying, 'What did you mean?' ... It's not just talk, because they have married up this kind of talk with action before, violent action, and what's happening is we're giving them a free ride to build up their people, their 4,000 storm troopers, for this aggressive takeover that didn't succeed the last time, but they say MAGA will succeed the next time."

