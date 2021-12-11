GOP lawmaker accused of giving alcohol to underage girl – and using position to influence investigation
Rep. Rick Martin (South Carolina State House).

On Friday, CBS News 19 reported that South Carolina state Rep. Rick Martin has been indicted on multiple charges by a Newberry County grand jury.

"According to the indictments, the first charge of misconduct in office stems from an alleged act between Dec. 4, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, when Martin allegedly tried to use his position within the South Carolina House of Representatives to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services (DSS)," said the report. "The second indictment alleges Martin contributed to the delinquency of a minor by providing an underage girl with alcohol between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2019."

Under South Carolina law, Martin has been suspended from the House pending resolution of the indictments, and was formally notified of his suspension by a letter from Speaker James Lucas. Arraignment is scheduled for December 14.

Martin was first elected to the state house in 2016.

