Republican pollster thinks Donald Trump could cost GOP the midterms
Donald Trump (AFP)

Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz predicted over the weekend that the GOP will probably regain control of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate in the November midterms. But he warned that former President Donald Trump’s obsession with and incessant lying about the 2020 election could turn voters off and prevent that from happening.

"Are Republicans feeling some anxiety about tying themselves too closely to Donald Trump...where it seems to be the legal walls seem to be kind of moving in on him?" ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Luntz during a round table discussion on Sunday’s edition of This Week.

“If you look at the polling data, and you do the focus groups, you talk to independents as I have done. I find it difficult to see any other conclusion than Republicans winning control of the House and winning control of the Senate in November,” Luntz said.

“Now a lot of stuff can change. And I know that we don’t know what’s going to happen in Ukraine. But Republicans should win both of those based on what’s happening right now and what we know is going to happen in the coming months,” he added.

“I sense a but coming,” Karl quipped.

“A but, which is, only Donald Trump could stand in that way. Only Donald Trump and what he says and how he says it could prevent Republicans from winning the majority," said Luntz. "If he makes this about November of 2020 or January of 2021, that could cost the Republicans the Senate."