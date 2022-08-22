New filings reveal Rick Scott's NRSC has less than half the money of Dem counterpart — and draining fast

On Monday, National Journal's Matt Holt reported that new campaign filings for July reveal yet more serious money problems for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — the group led by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) that is tasked with coordinating elections for Senate Republicans.

According to the new filings, the NRSC had $23.3 million cash on hand at the start of August, having raised $8 million in July — but burning through $13.3 million at the same time. This stands in contrast to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which raised $10 million in that same period while spending $9.4 million, entering august with $54 million cash on hand.

This comes after another report that the NRSC canceled over $13 million in advertising slots for the fall, in the key states of Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

A spokesperson argued that many of these canceled slots, which were for independent expenditures, will be replaced with coordinated expenditures, although campaign finance regulations mean they likely won't be able to spend as much as they would have.

READ MORE: Judge may keep entire Mar-a-Lago affidavit under wraps -- to protect Trump's safety

It also comes as Republican strategists are growing exasperated with Scott over how he is running the NRSC, spending resources from the group to promote himself and his controversial "11 point plan" for Senate GOP policy including new taxes on the poor and sunset requirements for federal programs like Social Security and Medicare. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has even rebuked Scott's policy document, saying a Republican-led Senate would not take it up.

Financial troubles are not the only obstacle for Senate Republicans. McConnell has also acknowledged the party faces a serious deficit in "candidate quality," with many of former President Donald Trump's handpicked candidates like retired football star Herschel Walker in Georgia, daytime TV weight loss guru Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and venture capitalist Blake Masters in Arizona performing poorly on the trail and in polls.