Arizona voters move to recall county supervisor who refused to certify 2020 election results

A group of voters is leading an effort to recall an Arizona county supervisor after the region he represents delayed the certification of votes in the 2020 election, AZCentral reports.

Tom Crosby, the supervisor for Cochise County, is the target of the Recall Tom Crosby Campaign, which is aiming to garner the required number of petition signatures needed to move forward with the effort. The group says Crosby would have disenfranchised more than 47,000 residents if he successfully decertified the votes.

“They made a laughingstock of our county,” said Eric Suchodolski, the chair of the group.

As AZCentral points out, another Republican county supervisor, Peggy Judd was alongside Crosby in the effort to have a full hand count of ballots and delay certification of the election results. After the election, Crosby and Judd refused to certify the results but were ordered to do so by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley.

“I’ve talked to a number of Republicans that are just as unhappy, just thought this was absolutely ridiculous what had happened,” Suchodolski said, describing the bipartisan nature of the recall effort.

Speaking to the AZRepublic, Crosby claimed that he always “supported and fought for voting integrity” and complained that he was being attacked by socialists.

