Republican won't run again after lobbyist accuses him of 'drunkenly' unhooking her bra

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) released a statement Sunday saying that he won't be running for reelection. The move comes amid accusations by a lobbyist that Reed "drunkenly" unhooked her bra and sexually harassed her.

In a statement, he said he wouldn't make excuses for his behavior and apologized. He also confessed to being an alcoholic, who sought treatment four years ago and has been sober since.

"I plan to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions," he said. "In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can. To others who may be struggling the way I have, please know that by seeking help in your life will be forever changed in an extremely positive way."

He went on to say that he intends to work on becoming a better human.

See the statement below:







