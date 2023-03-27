Republican US Rep. Cory Mills calls defamation bills not worthy of ‘free state of Florida’

The children were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9.

The adult victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old Nashville woman, according to multiple reports.

The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol, The Associated Press reports.

Hale is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School, the report said.

“I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters at a news conference, the Associated press reports.





