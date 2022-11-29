Trump's 'crazytown' supporters are driving away moderate Republican voters : MSNBC contributor

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) suggested that the failure of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to pull out a win in conservative Arizona is directly tied to election-deniers fostered by Donald Trump and adopted by Lake as her base.

Asked by co-host Jonathan Lemire what transpired in Arizona where a wide slate of far-right candidates went down to defeat, McCaskill said moderate voters are fed up with the craziness.

Asked if Lake is "...this the flavor of the month that goes away or is she going to be a voice we have to hear from in the Republican Party," McCaskill quipped, "I think she should give Sarah Palin a call because she reminds me in many ways of Sarah Palin, and that didn't work out so well for Sarah Palin over the long run."

"I think that what happened in Arizona is a really good example of voters getting worn out by the bombastic craziness that is represented by the likes of Kari Lake," she continued.

"Every time we play clips of those people testifying in front of that election board, every time we play clips from crazytown, that chases moderate voters into the arms of the Democratic Party," she suggested. "A lot of those moderate voters were willing to take a chance on Donald Trump because he was different, and everybody wants change always, but now it is just wearing folks out, especially those moderate voters who are capable of voting for either party."

"That's what's going on," she asserted. "Now people like [Georgia Gov Brian] Kemp and [New Hampshire Gov. Chris] Sununu and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, they're managing to keep a lot of those independent moderate voters in their camp, but not the crazy election deniers that are all about a toxic mix of guns and outrage, and grievance."

Watch the video below or at this link.