Here's how Republicans are undermining their own 2022 message

Republicans have settled on "critical race theory" as their top culture war item heading into the 2022 presidential election.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once again complained about the topic.

"I think critical race theory is wrong and I don't think it should be taught in schools at all," McCarthy told reporters.

On Friday evening, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes brilliantly explained how Republicans are actually proving critical race theory with their midterm focus on demonizing the topic.

"They think the key to getting back control of Congress is the backlash against critical race theory," he noted.

"And there is just something so perfect, about that core contention, because here is the thing, okay?" he said. "Here's how I think of it. Is race, racial hierarchy, racial oppression, the central ordering conflict of American society, politics, and history? or not? is it the central one? If you can pick one. Now, I think that's an interesting, intellectual question. For my part, from my perch, from my reading, I tend to think the answer's yes. But also, I'm not dogmatic on that. I mean, you know, it's a big, complicated country."

"But here is the thing, if you are a political adviser to Donald Trump or Republicans and you survey the American populous, at this moment, in the 21st century and you look out at all the issues — all the things going on — and you decide that, indeed, white backlash and moral panic over critical race theory," he explained. "If you think that backlash is so powerful that it provides such a nuclear furnace of rage that it will be the key to taking over Congress in the midterms, well then, you are conceding the central premise of critical-race theory, itself, which is that, indeed, racial resentment, the preservation of racial hierarchy —particularly for white people — is, in fact, the central-ordering conflict in American society., right?"



Watch:

Chris Hayes www.youtube.com



