Morning Joe panel buries GOP for trying to distract voters from Trump's legal quagmire

On Thursday morning the MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel pummeled Republican lawmakers who are attempting to muddy the waters about the investigation into Donald Trump absconding to Mar-a-Lago with top secret documents by creating distractions.

According to "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann, lawmakers like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are deploying what he called a "Look! Squirrel!" defense for the former president whose legal problems multiple by the day.

Noting that Rubio -- who co-chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee -- was more concerned about who is leaking reports that the former president was hoarding nuclear secrets at his Florida resort than the actual security issues, the MSNBC analysts laid into him.

"Here's the Republican strategy on all this: 'Look at the bird! Look at the bird! No, look at the squirrel.'" he began. "You talk about the Washington Post, the FBI, leaking, talk about this, talk about that. all of it is still -- you talk about whether there is a political conspiracy," he continued. "What's the timing with the relation to the midterm elections? all of it just -- anything they can do to obscure, to distract from the fundamental question, which is, did Donald Trump break the law or not?"

"Everything else is just distraction and an attempt to get us to look at the bird, look at the squirrel, and not focus on what we need to focus on here," he added.

"By the way, I'd love a search on how many times Marco Rubio complained and whined about the FBI office in New York leaking bad information about Hillary Clinton for a year and a half," host Joe Scarborough added.

