Republicans take fight to get on primary ballot to Michigan Supreme Court
Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson and his wife, Diane, walk toward the Michigan Department of State office in Lansing to submit petition signatures in hopes of making the August primary ballot. - Craig Mauger/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — Two Republican candidates for governor who have been knocked off the ballot because of a gush of alleged petition forgeries have asked the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately hear their cases and intervene to put their names on the August primary ballot. Businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills filed his motion late Wednesday night to appeal a ruling from the state Court of Appeals. Early Thursday morning, another GOP candidate, Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center, asked the state's high court to order that her name be put on the ballot, according to court documents. "This is it...